Bennett Secures 600th Victory

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Jamie Bennett, the lone manager in the history of the Schaumburg Boomers, secured his 600th career victory on Wednesday afternoon as the Boomers posted a 2-1 victory over the Joliet Slammers.

Bennett becomes just the sixth manager in league history to achieve 600 victories. The 12th year manager owns four Frontier League championships, tied for the most in league history. Bennett is the only manager to achieve four titles with one team (2013, 2014, 2017 and 2021). The 2014 championship team became just the third team in league history to win back-to-back titles. Bennett surpassed Jeff Isom last year for sixth all-time on the league's win list. The Schaumburg skipper is just five away from equaling Phil Warren for fifth all-time. Of the managers with over 600 victories entering the year, Bennett is one of just three to have the win total come from one team.

Bennett's 500th career victory came on August 5, 2022, less than two seasons ago. The Tennessee native has piloted the Boomers into the playoff six times in his over 11 years with the organization including three consecutive seasons from 2021-23. The Boomers have won over 50 games seven times under Bennett and have played for the championship in five years while reaching the postseason six times. The team currently owns a record of 29-23 with 44 games remaining and sits among the thick of the West Division leaders as the Boomers aim for a fourth consecutive berth. After the win against Joliet, Bennett owns a career mark of 600-507.

Twice honored as the Roger Hanners Award winner as the Frontier League Manager of the Year (2013 and 2017), Bennett has two former members of his staff currently on staffs in the MLB (Pat O'Sullivan - Assistant Hitting Coach San Diego Padres; Derek Shomon - Assistant Hitting Coach Minnesota Twins). Jake Cousins became the first member of the Boomers to reach MLB in 2021 when he was called up by the Brewers. Cousins has appeared in nearly 60 games at the MLB level over the past four seasons and is currently in the bullpen for the Yankees. Three other former players are currently at the Triple-A level while two members of the team in 2024 have had their contracts purchased.

Five members of the Boomers have been selected to the All-Star team this year to match a franchise record with three players being named to start to also equal a record. Throughout Jamie Bennett's tenure 42 players have received mid-season All-Star nods with nine receiving postseason nods. Bennett has also coached two Morgan Burkhart Award winners as the Frontier League MVP (David Harris - 2017 and Quincy Nieporte - 2021). Chase Dawson, a five-time All-Star in his career, set the league record for triples in 2022 with 24. The pitching staff set a league record in 2022 by totaling 921 strikeouts. Jake Joyce, who is also a member of Bennett's coaching staff, recently set the league's career record for appearances.

