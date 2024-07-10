Austin White Added to 2024 East All-Star Roster

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA - The Frontier League announced Wednesday afternoon that New England Knockouts outfielder Austin White has been added to the East Division All-Star roster. This is White's first professional All-Star selection.

The everyday center fielder has been as consistent as anyone this season. In 49 games, White has batted .292 at the plate, producing 23 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. White's 25 bags are good for fourth in the Frontier League.

"Really excited for Austin to have an opportunity to play in the All-Star Game," Manager Jerod Edmondson said on Wednesday. "He's really meant everything to us. Those two guys [White and John Cristino] have been the most consistent guys for us all year...To have a guy you know that you can plug into center field, get on base, hit for high-average, and just be a spark-plug type of guy. I'm really excited for him. He's well deserving and definitely one of the best outfielders in the league."

The Portland, Connecticut native signed with the Knockouts right before spring training. Previously, he spent two different seasons in Frontier League. He began with the Lake Erie Crushers, eventually transitioning to play for the New Jersey Jackals. He went pro right out of college, finishing his collegiate career with Coastal Carolina. He also played for the University of Rhode Island during his undergraduate years.

The Knockouts continue their homestead tonight, playing in game two of their series versus the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for tonight and the rest of the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

