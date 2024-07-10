Tri-City Falls in Middle Game to New England

July 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, Mass. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-25) dropped the middle game 17-4 against the New England Knockouts (17-35) on Wednesday at Campanelli Stadium.

Casey Bargo and Anderson Comas combined for two scoreless frames before Tri-City struck in the third. Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error from Luis Atiles. Javeyan Williams singled off Trevor Anibal, and moved to second on the throw as Hallmark went to third. Ryan Cash plated two runs with a single. Cash advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout from Ian Walters, and scored on another wild pitch to put the ValleyCats ahead, 3-0.

New England responded in the bottom of the third. John Cristino and Jalen Garcia singled off Jhon Vargas. Brady West evened the game, 3-3, with a three-run blast.

Cash manufactured a run in the fifth. He walked against Heisell Baro, stole second and third before coming around on a passed ball to provide the 'Cats with a 4-3 advantage.

The Knockouts retaliated in the bottom of the fifth. Austin White singled, and Atiles lifted a two-run homer to make it a 5-4 contest.

New England scored six runs in the sixth, capped by a three-run jack from Jake Boone, which gave the Knockouts an 11-4 lead.

New England brought in three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings against Nick DeCarlo. Garcia launched a two-run home run in the seventh, and Cristino knocked in two with a single in the eighth to put the Knockouts on top, 17-4.

Baro (1-1) earned the win. He tossed two frames, allowing an unearned run, walking three, and striking out two.

Vargas (6-3) received the loss, and gave the ValleyCats some length with 5.1 innings.

Tri-City concludes the series on Thursday, July 11 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | NEW ENGLAND 17 | TRI-CITY 4

W: Heisell Baro (1-1)

L: Jhon Vargas (6-3)

Time of Game: 2:49

Attendance: 2,008

