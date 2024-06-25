Y'alls Come up Short

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (16-23), presented by Towne Properties, fell just two bases short of completing the comeback in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers (25-15).

Florence entered the bottom of the ninth inning down 8-3. The Y'alls rallied with four-straight hits including a three-run blast from second baseman Ed Johnson.

It was a relatively good day for the bats despite the outcome: Center fielder Blaze O'Saben christened his first Frontier League home game by reaching base every time he came up to bat with a 4-for-4 finish plus an RBI and a walk. Despite a 1-for-5 day for third baseman Brian Fuentes, he still added a pair of RBIs. Catcher Sergio Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. Johnson's home run finished up with 2-for-4 line.

The pitching staff was solid until allowing three runs in the top of the ninth. Reliever Darrien Williams went two innings with those three runs, five walks, one hit, and one strikeout. Right-hander Cam Pferrer made his first appearance at home of 2024 with 1.1 IP, striking out a pair, and going for a no-hit outing. Starter Jonaiker Villalobos pitched 5.2 frames allowing eight hits and five runs on five strikeouts.

Left fielder Stephen Hrustich made waves on defense with a pair of leaping snares including robbing a home run.

The Y'alls and Boomers rematch bright and early at 11 a.m. on Splash Day Wednesday, as well as Dollar Dogs. Gates will open at 10 a.m.

