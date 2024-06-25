Jimerson's Homer Backs Ruiz's First ValleyCats' Win

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (19-21) earned their third consecutive win after taking the series opener 6-1 over the Trois-Rivières Aigles (20-17) on Tuesday at Stade Quillorama.

Tri-City struck in the first. Osman Gutierrez walked Jaxon Hallmark and Dylan Broderick. Demias Jimerson then crushed a three-run blast to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-0 advantage. It was Jimerson's second homer of the season.

Trois-Rivières went yard in the fifth. Willie Estrada lifted a solo home run off Alfredo Ruiz to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Broderick singled in the sixth before Oscar Campos moved him to third with a double. Ian Walters collected a two-run single to put the 'Cats on top, 5-1.

Walters greeted Yunior Thibo with a double in the eighth. Novak plated Walters with a single to pull Tri-City ahead, 6-1.

Ruiz (1-0) picked up his first ValleyCats win. He twirled six frames, yielding one run on two hits, walking one, and striking out one. Austin Dill and Nathan Medrano combined to hurl three scoreless innings to seal the victory.

Gutierrez (3-1) received the loss. He went 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out four.

The 'Cats go for the series win against the Aigles on Wednesday, June 26 th. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 1

W: Alfredo Ruiz (1-0)

L: Osman Gutierrez (3-1)

Time of Game: 2:26

Attendance: 1,009

