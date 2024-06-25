ThunderBolts Drop Opener to Lake Erie

June 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers scored seven unanswered runs to close the game Tuesday night, beating the ThunderBolts 11-6 in the opener of a three-game set at Ozinga Field.

Henry Kusiak struck first for the ThunderBolts (16-25) as he belted his second home run of the year in the bottom of the first inning, making the score 1-0.

Lake Erie (25-15) took their first lead with a big third inning. They scored four runs thanks to a three-run homer from Alfredo Gonzalez and a solo shot from Vincent Byrd Jr.

The ThunderBolts responded in a big way, plating five runs in the bottom of the frame. Cam Phelts's RBI triple got them back on the board and then the Bolts took advantage of some Lake Erie control issues. They loaded the bases on three straight walks and Christian Kuzemka singled home two runs. Two more walks forced home two more runs and put them ahead 6-4.

Windy City's offense went quiet after that as Lake Erie chipped away. They scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth, reclaiming the lead.

The Crushers put it away with a big top of the ninth. With two outs in the inning, they collected four consecutive RBI singles, pushing their lead to an insurmountable 11-6.

Leonardo Rodriguez (1-0) pitched 2.1 innings and notched four of the team's 19 strikeouts to earn the win for the Crushers and Will Armbruester (1-4) gave up seven runs over 5.1 innings to take the loss.

The series continues on Wednesday morning as Ozinga Field hosts its first Splash Day of 2024. Michael Barker (1-4, 6.07) gets the start for the host ThunderBolts while Lake Erie throws Jack Eisenbarger (5-2, 2.06). First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.