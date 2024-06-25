Bad First Inning Dooms Grizzlies

June 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies again fell behind by a sizeable margin in the first inning, surrendering six runs to the Washington Wild Things en route to a 6-1, weather-shortened defeat on Tuesday night at Grizzlies Ballpark.

For the second start in a row against Washington, things went sour for Teague Conrad (3-2), as he walked the first two batters in the top of the first inning before giving up a three-run, short-porch home run to Caleb McNeely, making the score 3-0 Wild Things.

The onslaught did not stop there. Conrad followed up the dinger with another walk and a single, and after a ground ball for the second out of the inning moved the runners to second and third base, Derek Gellos hit another short-porch three-run homer to push the Washington lead out to 6-0.

Gateway's offense again could not recover- Washington starter Aaron Forrest (2-0), making the second start of his pro career- both against the Grizzlies- faced the minimum through the first three and two-third innings, allowing just one hit before Gateway was able to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth.

With two outs, Peter Zimmermann walked, and Kevin Krause singled off the glove of Alex Ovalles in right field. D.J. Stewart then hit an RBI single up the middle to cut the Grizzlies' deficit to 6-1.

However, that was it for the game, as weather cancelled the rest of the contest, officially ending a five-game win streak for the Grizzlies in series openers.

Gateway will attempt to bounce back in the middle game of the crucial three-game series on Wednesday, June 26, at 10:45 a.m. CT, with Lukas Veinbergs making his second start of the season against Wild Things right-hander Jordan DiValerio at Grizzlies Ballpark.

