Wild Things Win Storm-Shortened Series Opener

June 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Il. - The offense exploded early for the Washington Wild Things in the series opener against Gateway, as a six-run inning and a solid start from Aaron Forrest propelled the Wild Things to a series-opening win. The game ended after the fifth inning due to the severe weather.

The Wild Things got off to a hot start as Caleb McNeely crushed an opposite-field three-run home run in the top of the first after Evan Berkey and Alex Ovalles walked. They were not done yet, as Derek Gellos pulled another three-run home run, scoring Andrew Czech and Tommy Caufield. This was also the first home run in Gellos's young professional career.

It was Teague Conrad's fourth outing against Washington this season, making it four of seven pro starts against the same team for the righty. When the game was called, he had completed five innings of six-run ball on four hits with five walks and three punchouts. He took the loss in what goes down as a complete game.

Washington stayed disciplined at the plate, drawing five walks in five innings. Three of those walks turned into runs for Washington. They struggled to get on base outside of the first inning, but it didn't bite them.

The Wild Things defense should also get some credit, as the infield turned two double plays and had no errors. Forrest was an inning short of a quality game before the storm rolled in. He finished the game with five innings pitched for a complete game, four hits, one earned run and three strikeouts. He's now 2-0 to start his pro career with both wins coming against Gateway.

Weather permitting, the two teams will continue the series tomorrow at 10:45 a.m. CT at Grizzlies Ballpark. Right hander Jordan DiValerio will toe the slab for Washington and be opposed by righty Lukas Veinbergs for Gateway.

