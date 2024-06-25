Titans Double up Knockouts, Take Opener

June 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielders Jackie Urbaez and Taylor Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielders Jackie Urbaez and Taylor Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Opening up their final homestand of June, the Ottawa Titans (21-17) held off the New England Knockouts (12-27), taking a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Facing veteran right-hander Liam O'Sullivan (loss, 1-5) for the second time in less than a week, the Titans took full advantage in the opening inning - getting a one-out solo homer from Jackie Urbaez to grab a 1-0 lead. Urbaez belted his third long ball of the season, extending his on-base streak in the opening inning to seven consecutive contests.

Tyler Jandron (win, 4-2) hurled his team-leading fifth quality start of the season - and was cruising through the first four - seeing the seasoned arm escape a first and third scenario in the second to keep the Titans ahead.

A leadoff triple from Taylor Wright led to the Titans doubling the lead in the third inning - with Christian Ibarra's tapper to third slipping under the glove of Luis Atiles, plating a run on the error.

With runners on the corners in the fourth, the Titans extended their lead with a sacrifice fly from Jason Dicochea - making it 3-0.

The Knockouts got to Jandron in the fifth - taking advantage of a walk to open the frame. With the bottom of the order up, an RBI double from JR DiSarcina got the visitors on the board. Later, a sac fly from Austin White pulled the Knockouts within a run at 3-2.

The Titans' southpaw went six, allowing two runs - on four hits, walking three, hitting one, and striking out three. Jandron has now won four of his last five outings.

With a man on in the seventh - the Titans knocked O'Sullivan out of the game - with a pair of lefties due up. Electing for the matchup, rookie left-hander Kyle Petri allowed a double to Jake Guenther to set up an RBI single from Jamey Smart, making it 4-2.

McLain Harris, Matt Dallas, and Erasmo Piñales (save, 10) combined for three shutout innings of relief to help the Titans snap their two-game losing skid.

The Titans have now won 11 of their last 14 and have taken six straight from the expansion Knockouts.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game homestand with the second of three against the New England Knockouts on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.