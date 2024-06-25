Knockouts Bested by Titans in Series Opener

June 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







OTTAWA, CA. - Four different Ottawa players scored an RBI as they propelled to a 4-2 victory over New England at Ottawa Stadium on Tuesday night. The Titans boasted their record to 21-17, while the Knockouts dropped to 12-27.

Ottawa's starting pitcher Tyler Jandron secured his fourth win of the season, improving his record to 4-1. Jandron pitched six solid innings, allowing only four hits and two earned runs while walking three batters and striking out three. Erasmo Pinales earned his 10th save as he pitched a scoreless ninth inning in relief. For New England, Liam O'Sullivan took the loss. He is now 1-5 in the campaign. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up nine hits and four earned runs. O'Sullivan walked two batters and struck out two in the contest.

The Titans wasted no time taking the lead, as Jackie Urbaez hit a solo home run to right field in the first inning, marking his third home run of the season. New England attempted to respond in the second inning, with the first two runners reaching on base. However, Jandron managed to retire the next three Knockouts batters, preventing New England from scoring.

Taylor Wright kicked off the third with a lead-off triple to center field. A few batters later, Christian Ibarra reached first base due to an error by the third baseman, Luis Atiles, which allowed Wright to score. As a result, Ottawa extended its lead to 2-0.

Jake Guenther started the bottom of the inning with a single up the middle, and then Michael Fuhrman singled to left field. This put the Titans with runners on the corners with one out. Jason Dicochea then hit a sacrifice fly to Austin White in center field, allowing the Titans to extend their lead to 3-0. Ottawa managed to load the bases, but the damage was limited when O'Sullivan induced Ibarra to foul out to Ramon Jimenez at first base.

New England got themselves on the board in the fifth. It all started when Atiles walked and Keagan Calero executed a perfect bunt for a base hit, putting two Knockouts runners on base with nobody out. J.R. DiSarcina then stepped up with an impressive RBI double to right field, narrowing the lead to just one run. Then, White hit a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Calero to score from third base. However, with a runner on third and two outs, Cristino grounded out to Dicochea, bringing the inning to a close.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Titans loaded the bases with a two-base hit by Urbaez, Guenther, and a walk by A.J. Wright. Despite the pressure, O'Sullivan pitched a brilliant performance, maneuvering in and out of trouble without allowing any runs. Jamey Smart reached base on a fielder's choice, hitting a ground ball to first, where Jimenez threw the ball to John Cristino at the plate to prevent a run. Fuhrman then lined out to Atiles at third base, and Jason Dicochea flew out to the right fielder Calero, allowing O'Sullivan and the Knockouts to survive the inning unscathed.

Wright hit a base hit with one out in the seventh, ending O'Sullivan's night. Kyle Petri entered the game as a relief pitcher, but Guenther hit a double down the left-field line, putting two Ottawa runners in scoring position. Smart followed with a single to left field, bringing in a run and making it a 4-2 game. Fuhrman subsequently grounded out, resulting in an inning-ending double play.

The Knockouts' hits in the game were all credited to White, DiSarcina, West, and Calero. On the Titans' side, Taylor, Wright and Guenther each had a standout performance with three hits. Additionally, Urbaez and Fuhrman contributed with two hits each, while Smart and Wright chipped in with one hit each.

The Knockouts continue their road trip tomorrow, taking on the Titans in game two of their series. They are back at Campanelli Stadium next Friday, hosting Trois-Rivieres in a weekend matinee. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

