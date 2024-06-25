Boomers Hold off Florence

June 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers held off a late rally by the Florence Y'Alls to capture an 8-7 win on the road Tuesday night.

The Boomers needed to come from behind for the 15th time this season to win. Florence scored in the first but Kyle Fitzgerald homered leading off the top of the second to tie the game with his fifth homer of the year and first on the road. The Y'Alls scored another run in the third before the Boomers scored four unanswered. Alec Craig tied the game with a triple in the fifth, coming with two outs to plate Felix Aberouette.

Will Prater directed the Boomers to the lead in the top of the sixth, serving a two-run single through the right side to put Schaumburg ahead for the first time in the game at 4-2. Evan Orzech padded the lead with a two-out RBI double to drive home Prater. Three needed insurance runs scored in the top of the ninth after Florence tallied a single run in the eighth. Frontier League Player of the Week Christian Fedko, who was robbed of a homer earlier in the game, coaxed a bases loaded walk and Chase Dawson singled in a pair. The runs were needed as Florence scored four times in the bottom of the ninth, three on a homer from Ed Johnson, but Dallas Woolfolk sealed the win, stranding the tying run at second.

Aaron Glickstein posted his best performance of the year, throwing seven innings on the mound to earn his second win, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Fedko and Dawson both tallied two hits as the Boomers finished with nine.

The Boomers (25-15) will have a morning contest in the middle game of the three contests at Florence on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 10:03am Central. LHP Cole Cook (1-2, 3.91), the 2023 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year, is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Edgar Martinez (1-2, 6.12). The Boomers return home this weekend for a six-game homestand that spans the 4th of July. The fun begins on Friday night with 90's Night featuring a giveaway of Zubaz Styled Pajama Pants for the first 1,500 fans thanks to Star 105.5, Star 102.3 and Star 96.7. The night will also feature postgame fireworks. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and all games at Wintrust Field in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

