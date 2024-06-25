Otters, Slammers Series Opener Postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather and wet field conditions in Evansville Tuesday, tonight's Evansville Otters' home game against the Joliet Slammers has been postponed.

The teams will play tomorrow's game as scheduled at 6:35 p.m. and then play a double-header Thursday evening, with two 7-inning games beginning at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at the Evansville Otters box office for a future 2024 Otters' regular season home game.

The Aktion Club of SW Indiana gameday sponsorship will be rescheduled to a date TBD.

