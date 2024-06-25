New England Knockouts Unveil "Swing into Summer" Program for Brockton Elementary Schools

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts are excited to announce their new "Swing Into Summer" program with Brockton Public Schools! Supported by Eastern Bank, a prominent contributor within the Brockton community, this initiative will provide two free tickets to every student who is enrolled in a Brockton elementary school.

These tickets are redeemable at any Knockouts home game ranging from June 28th to July 14th. If a student or staff member is unavailable during their recognized game, they will be able to take their ticket to the Knockouts' box office and redeem it for a new date.

After the completion of the program, the Knockouts and Eastern Bank will have donated over 18,000 tickets to students within Brockton Public Schools, thanks to Eastern Bank's support.

"The New England Knockouts are committed to being a part of the local community by promising to donate tickets to every elementary student in the Brockton school district," John Wilson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the New England Knockouts expressed on Monday. "We want to reward students for all their hard work towards their education by offering them a night out at Campanelli Stadium."

The Knockouts and Eastern Bank are excited to partner with the Brockton Public Schools district in offering all elementary school kids an opportunity to see professional baseball in Brockton.

Matthew Hunt, Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Relationship Manager of Eastern Bank, said, "Eastern Bank is honored to help The New England Knockouts and its home field at Campanelli Stadium recognize elementary school students for their work in the classroom. We're proud to support an evening of fun at the ballpark where lessons about teamwork and hard work also take root."

