Fireworks Nights Next Week at Clover Stadium

June 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will host three (3) fireworks shows in a span of four (4) nights next week at Clover Stadium:

Wednesday, July 3rd - Following the team's 6:35pm matchup vs. the Trois-Rivieres Aigles

Thursday, July 4th - After the 6:05pm series finale

Saturday, July 6th - Following a 6:35pm game vs. the Florence Y'Alls (also featured: a pre-game performance at 4:30pm on "'90s Night" by the Ryan Townsend Band)

The team has two nights' worth of Independence Day celebrations planned, with the first 500 fans through the ballpark gates on July 3rd receiving patriotic Boulders caps, courtesy of Clover; and we welcome back the Ramsey Wind Symphony for its always terrific annual performance to accompany the 4th of July fireworks show.

