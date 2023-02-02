Wranglers Open Additional Seating Friday vs Condors
February 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announce today, due to high ticket demand and a limited amount of lower bowl seats remaining for the Wranglers game against the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers AHL affiliate) on Friday, February 3rd, sections on the east side of the second level at the Scotiabank Saddledome have been opened and made available for fans to purchase tickets.
The Wranglers take on their rival, the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00pm MST on Friday, February 3rd at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans can purchase tickets to see the Wranglers live at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.
