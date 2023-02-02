Toronto Marlies Return Home to Host Laval Rocket

February 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies return home to host the Laval Rocket on Friday night in the first half of a back-to-back. This marks the fifth of eight matchups between the two clubs this season. Toronto has currently won all four of the previous matchups.

The two teams last met on January 21st when the Marlies won 4-3 in a shootout. Currently, Toronto sits atop the North Division in first place with a 29-11-1-1 record, while Laval sits in fifth place with a 17-18-6-2 record.

Toronto heads into Friday's game with a 3-2 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Sunday, while Laval is coming off a high scoring 7-4 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who is tied for third overall in the league with 49 points (16G, 33A), and Adam Gaudette who has points (2-1-3) in three consecutive games. On the Rocket side, Anthony Richard leads the way with 42 points (22G, 20A).

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

