Griffins to Host Manitoba on Princess Night

Grand Rapids Griffins center Joel L'Esperance (left) and left wing Pontus Andreasson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins center Joel L'Esperance (left) and left wing Pontus Andreasson(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 vs. Manitoba Moose

Presented by MET/MESP

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy tickets online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 vs. Manitoba Moose

Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union: Princesses and princes from Michigan-based Olivia Grace and Company will be on hand to take photos on the concourse, interact with fans and take part in game-night promotions.

Pre-Game Tea Party Package: Bring your little royals to Van Andel Arena and take part in an exclusive pre-game Princess Tea Party. The experience includes a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with the characters, complimentary refreshments and magical activities. Princess Tea Party tickets are $48-$60 per person and include admission to the Tea Party at 4:30 p.m. and a seat to the Griffins game at 7 p.m. Click here for ticket details.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and three more this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

