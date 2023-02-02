Ahcan Added to Atlantic Division All-Star Roster
February 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The American Hockey League offices announced yesterday, February 1, that Jack Ahcan had been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, February 5-6 in Laval, Que.
Ahcan, 25, posted two goals and 19 assists through 40 games played in his third season with Providence. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound defenseman has notched 54 career points, including nine goals. The Savage, M.N., native appeared in nine career National Hockey League games with Boston and scored his first NHL goal against Chicago on March 10, 2022. Ahcan is making his first career appearance in the AHL All-Star Classic.
