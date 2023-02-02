Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Betfred
February 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that Betfred is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Silver Knights. As part of the deal, Betfred will receive signage at The Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena, as well as broadcast assets.
"At the Henderson Silver Knights we pride ourselves on being innovative, and we're incredibly excited to partner with Betfred, a company who shares in that same mission," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "We're thrilled to see what Betfred does in this market, and look forward to a great partnership."
"As a Las Vegas-based company preparing to open our first hometown sportsbook in partnership with Mohegan Casino at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, we're very excited to be partnering with the hometown Henderson Silver Knights," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. "We look forward to growing our business here and supporting Las Vegas hockey in the process."
