Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Betfred

February 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that Betfred is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Silver Knights. As part of the deal, Betfred will receive signage at The Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena, as well as broadcast assets.

"At the Henderson Silver Knights we pride ourselves on being innovative, and we're incredibly excited to partner with Betfred, a company who shares in that same mission," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "We're thrilled to see what Betfred does in this market, and look forward to a great partnership."

"As a Las Vegas-based company preparing to open our first hometown sportsbook in partnership with Mohegan Casino at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, we're very excited to be partnering with the hometown Henderson Silver Knights," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. "We look forward to growing our business here and supporting Las Vegas hockey in the process."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.