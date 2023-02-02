Filip Zadina Assigned to Griffins on Conditioning Loan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned forward Filip Zadina (FIHL-ihp za-DEE-nuh) to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan.

Zadina has amassed 61 points (25-36-61) and 16 penalty minutes throughout parts of five NHL seasons with the Red Wings. The Pardubice, Czech Republic, native has skated in nine games with Detroit this season and has four penalty minutes and a minus-three rating. Zadina has not played a game in nearly four months due to rehabbing an injury suffered on Nov. 5 against the New York Islanders. Last season, the 23-year-old posted career-high NHL numbers in games played (74), goals (10), assists (14), points (24) and penalty minutes (10). Zadina was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings and is tied for the highest draft pick to ever play for the Griffins.

Zadina spent just two seasons in the AHL with the Griffins from 2018-20. In 80 games with Grand Rapids, Zadina registered 25 goals and 26 assists. In 2017-18, he was named to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's First All-Star Team and won the Mike Bossy Trophy as the league's best professional prospect when he posted 82 points (44-38-82) in 57 appearances for Halifax. Prior to coming to North America, Zadina spent one campaign in the professional league in the Czech Republic for HC Dynamo Pardubice and collected one goal and one assist in 25 games. The 6-foot forward represented his home country at the 2019 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and earned a spot on the WJC All-Star Team in 2018. He also skated for the Czech Republic at the 2017 and 2016 World Under-18 Championships.

