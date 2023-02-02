Belleville Sens Sign Forward John Quenneville to American Hockey League Contract

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of forward John Quenneville to a standard American Hockey League contract, for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

A former first-round pick (30th overall) to the New Jersey Devils in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the 26-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta started the season in Sweden, where he had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) with Leksands IF.

Prior to heading overseas, Quenneville split time between the NHL and AHL over five seasons, playing games with the New Jersey Devils and their affiliates in Albany and Binghamton, as well as the Chicago Blackhawks and their affiliate in Rockford. Over the course of his North American pro career, Quenneville as registered five points (two goals, three assists) in 42 NHL games and 143 points (60 goals, 83 assists) in 190 AHL games. He's also a two-time American Hockey League All-Star selection.

In his junior years, Quenneville spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings, winning a WHL championship in 2015-16 and representing Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, the World Under-18 Hockey Championship, and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Quenneville is expected to be in the lineup Saturday, when the Belleville Sens play their final game before the All-Star break, against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. (ET) at CAA Arena.

