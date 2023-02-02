Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Series Preview

San Jose, CA - The Abbotsford Canucks are heading to San Jose for a two-game series against the Barracuda to finish off their west coast road trip.

The Canucks are heading north from San Diego, back in the win column with a 6-1 victory against the Gulls, after suffering 3 losses in a row against the Marlies and Roadrunners. Abbotsford still sits 4th in the Pacific Division and 8th overall in the league (24-15-2-2). The San Jose Barracuda sit 7th in the Pacific Division and 25th overall in the league (18-22-0-3).

The last time Abbotsford and San Jose met they split the series, with Abbotsford winning the first contest 5-1 and losing the second 3-2.

Seven different milestones were reached by Abbotsford players within their last three games: two losses against Tucson and one win against San Diego. Rookies Marc Gatcomb and Quinn Schmiemann both collected their first career AHL point with assists in Abbotsford's matchup against San Diego and Tucson, respectively. Christian Wolanin scored his 100th career AHL point with his goal against San Diego. 47 of those points have been scored this season alone with Abbotsford.

Chase Wouters and Danila Klimovich both skated their 100th AHL game, all of which have been with Abbotsford. Wouters was the first player to reach 100 games played as an Abbotsford Canuck. Last Sunday Kyle Rau played in his 400th AHL game and Phil Di Giuseppe skated his 300th AHL game.

Christian Wolanin, Justin Dowling, and Linus Karlsson all continue to sit at the top of Abbotsford's leaderboard, with Wolanin sitting 5th in the league for scoring and 2nd in assists. Karlsson leads Abbotsford in goals and his 32 points are good for 3rd in the league for rookie scoring. Phil Di Giuseppe and Tristen Nielsen are on Abbotsford's leaderboard for goals and assists, respectively, with Di Giuseppe leading the team in shots on goal.

In their last three contests, San Jose split a series with the Henderson Silver Knights and suffered one loss against the Bakersfield Condors. Andrew Agozzino put up 3 goals and one assist in that span, including the only San Jose goals in their 3-2 loss against Henderson. Agozzino leads San Jose in scoring and is top of their leader board in goals (14-18-32).

Luke Johnson, Jeffrey Viel, and Adam Raska all recorded a multi-point night in their 5-4 loss against Bakersfield. Raska scored his first and second goals of the season during that game, bringing the winger's point tally to 4 in 30 games (2G, 2A). Goalie Eetu Makiniemi was featured in the first of the three matchups with Aaron Dell starting in the latter two.

It's the rookies that are dominating San Jose's leaderboard, with four of their five leading scorers in their first year in the AHL. This includes San Jose All-Star Thomas Bordeleau who leads the team in goals with 18. Bordeleau has not gone scoreless longer than two games in a row since November 16th. Rookie William Eklund leads San Jose in assists with 19. The first-round draft pick was named the San Jose Shark's Prospect of the Week last week and has five points in his last five games.

Special Teams:

Power Play %

ABB: 21.3%, SJ: 17.7%

Power Play Goals For

ABB: 40, SJ: 31

Penalty Kill %

ABB: 76.1%, SJ: 80%

Fast Facts:

The Abbotsford Canucks have acquired former Bridgeport Islander, Aatu Räty, after the high-profile trade of Vancouver's former captain Bo Horvat on January 30th. Räty has 15 points across 27 games with the Islanders.

After their 6-1 win against San Diego, every active skater on Abbotsford's roster has tallied at least one point this season.

Abbotsford's most recent game versus San Diego on Wednesday saw 12 different Canucks tally at least one point. Nils Åman, Kyle Rau, and Tristen Nielsen all recorded one goal and one assist apiece.

San Jose's goalies Eetu Makiniemi and Aaron Dell have split the games this season almost 50-50, playing 21 and 19 respectively.

Makiniemi has a save percentage of 0.902% and Dell has a save percentage of 0.901%.

Abbotsford's Arturs Silovs has started 7 of the last 8 games.

San Jose's Jeffery Viel sits second in the league for penalty minutes with 122, averaging 2.98 PIMs a game.

San Jose's home record and Abbotsford's away record is the exact same, with both teams recording 11 wins and 11 losses.

After Saturday's game, Abbotsford's Christian Wolanin and San Jose's Thomas Bordeleau are headed to Laval to compete in the AHL All-Star Classic on February 5th and 6th.

Abbotsford and San Jose will meet again for the last time this season at the Abbotsford Centre in two weeks.

