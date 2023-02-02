SERIES Preview VS. COL: February 3 & 4

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles, who are third in the Pacific Division, in home games on both Friday and Saturday evening. The Knights are looking to rebound after a 6-2 loss to the Calgary Wranglers in these final two games before the All-Star break.

"I think we just weren't good enough. We started out well in the second, then they scored, and it went downhill from there," said defenseman Jake Bischoff.

Calgary goaltender Oscar Dansk, a former Silver Knight, robbed Sheldon Rempal of a point-blank goal in the second period. He dove across the crease and nabbed the shot in his glove for what would be a game-changing save.

"I think [with that save] there was a little bit of a momentum swing. But that's on us for letting that happen," added captain Brayden Pachal.

"I think we just dug ourselves too big of a hole. We can't be trying to come back from four goals like that every game like that," said Bischoff.

"We just need to be better throughout the entire game."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Calgary Wranglers at home, 6-2. Ivan Morozov and Gage Quinney scored Henderson's two goals of the game.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 35 (19G, 16A)

Sheldon Rempal: 30 (10G, 20A)

Byron Froese: 27 (8G, 19A)

Lukas Cormier: 24 (6G, 18A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 19 (10G, 9A)

Brendan Brisson: 19 (7G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch the game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

