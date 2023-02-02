Monsters to Retire Former Cleveland Lumberjacks Dave Michayluk's Number Before Saturday's Game

CLEVELAND -The Cleveland Monsters are proud to host a special pregame ceremony that will take place on Saturday, February 4, to retire Dave Michayluk's number 27, introducing his banner back to the rafters 25 years after his number was originally retired by the Cleveland Lumberjacks.

Michayluk retired following the 1996-97 season finishing a 17-year professional career that included the last five seasons in Cleveland with the Lumberjacks of the International Hockey League. At the time of his original jersey retirement, Michayluk was the Lumberjacks all-time franchise leader in goals (521), points (1185) and games played (976). The Wakaw, Saskatchewan, native helped lead the Lumberjacks organization to win the Tuner Cup Championship in 1986 and 1989 as well as being a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins 1992 Stanley Cup Championship team.

