Monsters Assign Goaltender Pavel Cajan to ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
February 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND -The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters assigned goaltender Pavel Cajan to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. Cajan, a rookie this season, went 5-7-2 with a 3.49 goals-against average (GAA) and .877 save percentage (S%) in 15 appearances for Cleveland this year and added a 4-1-0 record with a 2.15 GAA and .939 S% in five appearances for Kalamazoo.
A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.
