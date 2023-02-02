Bolduc Excited for All-Star Homecoming

February 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Samuel Bolduc is headed to the American Hockey League's All-Star Classic this weekend.

It's a big deal for the 22-year-old Bridgeport Islanders defenseman, who was named an Atlantic Division All-Star as a rookie following the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.

This time around, Bolduc will compete in front of family and friends in his hometown of Laval, Quebec alongside teammate Ruslan Iskhakov.

"I have all of my family and a bunch of friends still in the area that are going to be there for both days," Bolduc said. "Being able to head to an All-Star game in my hometown is something I did not want to miss."

The third-year defenseman earned the nod by setting career highs in goals (8), assists (18), points (26), and shots through 40 games with Bridgeport. And just before an end-of-January road game against the Hartford Wolf Pack, Bolduc got the callhe'd dreamed about his whole life. He packed his bags for Toronto and on Jan. 23rd, he suited up for his National Hockey League debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Getting called up means someone in the big club likes what they are seeing, so continuing to do what works will hopefully keep me up there," Bolduc said. "I have to keep working harder and harder to stay."

Each player at the AHL All-Star Classic will have the opportunity to compete in one of seven skills competitions on Sunday, Feb. 5th (6 p.m.) and take part in a 3-on-3 round-robin tournamentMonday, Feb. 6th (7 p.m.). Event participants have not yet been named, but Bolduc has a preference in mind;

"I would love to do the hardest shot," Bolduc said. "The last time I did one I was 17, so I'd like to see how much better I've gotten, getting over 100 (MPH) is definitely the goal."

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Bolduc had played in 81 games with the New York Islanders' affiliate, tallying 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists). With just one more recorded shot, the defenseman will tie his two-season total in half as many games.

"I have been given more responsibility in a lot of areas this season. Getting power-play time with a good group definitely helps," Bolduc said. "We lost a couple guys after last year and that has been a challenge I've really enjoyed."

The American Hockey League's All-Star festivities kick-off on Feb. 5 with the Rona Skills Competition followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge the next day. Each event including the AHL Hall of Fame induction ceremony can be watched for free on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.