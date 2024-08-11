Workman Blasts Trio of Homers as Erie Slams New Hampshire

August 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (60-45) demolished New Hampshire (43-61) 19-1 to earn a series win over the Fisher Cats.

Erie got off to a quick start against Fisher Cats starter Abdiel Mendoza when Gage Workman clobbered a two-run homer in the first inning.

Austin Murr led off the third inning with a solo homer against Mendoza, making it 3-0. Mendoza walked the next two batters before Workman crushed his second homer of the game. The three-run shot gave Erie a 6-0 lead.

Erie added five more runs in the fourth inning against reliever Nick Fraze. The SeaWolves loaded the bases with none out on singles by Liam Hicks and Ben Malgeri and a walk to Murr. Carlos Mendoza cleared the bases with a three-run triple, making it 9-0. Trei Cruz scored Mendoza with a sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Chris Meyers drilled a solo homer to make it 11-0.

Garrett Burhenn tossed five innings for Erie. He allowed two hits and no runs. Burhenn struck out seven and walked two.

In the sixth inning, Erie added four more runs. Cruz hit a leadoff double. After Meyers walked, Luis Santana had an RBI single to make it 12-0. A wild pitch by Ian Churchill scored Meyers to make it 13-0. Later in the frame, Malgeri socked a two-run triple to make it 15-0.

New Hampshire scored against Michael Bienlien in the seventh when Yohendrick Piñango doubled and scored on Gabriel Martinez's RBI groundout.

In the ninth inning, Erie scored four more against Dahian Santos. Hicks began the inning with a double and scored with two out on a double by Mendoza. Cruz followed with an RBI double to make it 17-1. Workman then hit his third home run of the game to make it 19-1.

Workman became the first SeaWolves batter since Jake Rogers in 2018 to hit three homers for Erie in one game.

Burhenn (5-1) earned the win over Mendoza (6-8).

Erie begins a series against Akron on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

