Harrisburg Rally past Bowie Sunday
August 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Bowie Baysox 5-4 Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie struck first with a run in the 1st inning and two runs in the 2nd for a 3-0 lead. The Sens cut into the lead by capitalizing on defensive miscues for two runs in the 4th to make it a 3-2 game before Bowie got a run back for a 4-2 lead in the 6th. The Sens then rallied for three runs in the top of the 8th for the comeback 5-4 win.
THE BIG PLAY
With the game tied 4-4 in the 8th inning, Andrew Pinckney hit an RBI double to drive Daylen Lile across the plate with the go-ahead run to give the Senators the 5-4 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Chase Solesky retired 10 straight batters between the 2nd and 5th innings; he finished the day having allowed four runs in 5.2 innings... Andrew Pinckney and Daylen Lile both drove in a run and scored a run... J.T. Arruda went 1-for-2 and hit a sacrifice fly in the 8th inning; Arruda has driven in a run in three straight games and has reached base in nine straight... Holden Powell, Garvin Alston, and Daison Acosta combined to throw 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen; Acosta earned his second save of the season.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:15 p.m.
