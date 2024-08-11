Yard Goats End Road Trip with 6-1 Win on Sunday

Richmond, VA - The Hartford Yard Goats ended the two-city 12-game road trip with a 6-1 victory on Sunday afternoon against Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Juan Guerrero gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the first inning, and Connor Van Scoyoc along with four relievers limited the Giants affiliate to just one run as Hartford finished the road trip at 7-5. Warming Bernabel and Nic Kent each extended their hitting streak to eight games with hits. Luis Peralta worked 1.2 innings to earn his third win of the road trip. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots for the first of a six-game series.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the first inning against Richmond starter Jack Choate, who pitched at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Juan Guerrero continued his fast start since getting promoted and cracked a two RBI single to center field, scoring Warming Bernabel and Sterlin Thompson, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. The Yard Goats made it 3-0 when AJ Lewis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Kyle Datres scored. The Rockies affiliate forced Choate to throw 40 pitches in the first inning.

Hartford added a run in the third inning as Juan Guerrero scored on wild pitch making it 4-0 and Sterlin Thompson's run scoring single brought home Nic Kent in the fourth inning and it was 5-0 Yard Goats.

Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc returning to the mound for the first time since July 19th did not allow a hit over the first four innings. The righty retired 12 of the first 14 batters, with two men reaching on walks. Van Scoyoc surrendered a leadoff double by Matt Higgins in the fifth inning and then after walking Justin Wishkoski was lifted after 61 pitches. Evan Shawver came in and gave up a single to Ismael Mungia and Higgins scored the only run of the game for Richmond.

Hartford relievers Evan Shawver, Alec Barger, Luis Peralta and Virginia native Zach Agnos closed out the game allowing just three singles, four walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 scoreless innings.

The Yard Goats open a six-game homestand against the Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night (7:10 PM). LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats. The broadcast can be heard on the free Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv.

