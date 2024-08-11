Long Ball Dooms New Hampshire in Erie Series Finale

August 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-23, 43-61) were trounced by the Erie SeaWolves (22-16, 60-45) at Delta Dental Stadium, 19-1. The SeaWolves hit four home runs in the first four innings and five in the game.

Right-hander Abdiel Mendoza (L, 6-8) lasted three innings in his fifth Double-A start this season. He allowed three hits, all of which left the field of play. Erie tacked six runs on Mendoza, five of which were earned. Erie's Garrett Burhenn (W, 5-1) fired five scoreless innings and struck out seven to keep the lid on New Hampshire's offense.

New Hampshire's Nick Fraze allowed a three-run triple and a solo homer in the fourth. Ryan Jennings tossed a scoreless fifth before Ian Churchill gave up four runs in the sixth. Right-hander Nate Garkow cooled the SeaWolves bats with two innings of scoreless relief and posted a pair of strikeouts.

SeaWolves second baseman Gage Workman hit three home runs and drove in seven. Austin Murr and Chris Meyers also cleared the fences for Erie. Carlos Mendoza and Ben Malgeri both knocked bases-clearing triples in the rubber match.

The SeaWolves grabbed the Sunday lead in the top of the first inning from New Hampshire. Erie's Mendoza reached on a fielding error in the first at-bat of the game before a two-run blast from Gage Workman to give the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead.

A barrage of runs ensued for the visiting SeaWolves with four runs in the third, five in the fourth and four more in the sixth to balloon the lead from 2-0 to 15-0. Murr and Workman each homered to highlight the four-run third. Mendoza's two-run triple and a solo home run from Meyers extended Erie's lead to 11-0 after four innings. SeaWolves third baseman Luis Santana singled in a run and another Erie two-run triple, this time by Malgeri, capped the second four-run inning to bolster a 15-0 SeaWolves lead.

Following Burhenn's departure, New Hampshire's Yohendrick Pinango greeted Erie reliever Calvin Coker with a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh, Pinango's fifth since joining the Fisher Cats on July 31. Right fielder Gabriel Martinez drove in the first New Hampshire run in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI groundout and moved the Sunday score to 15-1.

New Hampshire hits the road on Tuesday to face the Reading Fightin Phils in a six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM EDT in Baseballtown.

After the road stretch, the Cats are back at home for six against the Northeast Division first half champions, the Hartford Yard Goats. Promotions include 2000s Night on August 22, New Hampshire Primaries Night on August 23, and Hockey Night on August 24, with a bobblehead giveaway and postgame Atlas Fireworks.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.