Fisher Cats Name Taylor Fisher as General Manager

December 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Friday, December 6, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced Taylor Fisher as the organization's fifth General Manager since the club's inception in 2004.

Born and raised in Merrimac, MA, Fisher earned his Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance & Accounting from Bentley University in Waltham, MA ('11) and his Masters of Sports Leadership from Northeastern University in Boston, MA ('13).

Fisher returns to the New England region with 12 years of baseball experience, the last 10 years being in Minor League Baseball. He most recently spent three years as Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Fisher served in three earlier positions during his time in Nashville (Business Development, Business Development Manager, Director of Sales), which began in 2016.

"My family and I are extremely excited to move home to raise our children around all their relatives. My experiences at Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats games growing up are the reason I wanted to pursue a career in Minor League Baseball," Fisher said. "I've been to more Eastern League games than I can count. Being born and raised in New England makes me want to work that much harder to help the Fisher Cats organization continue to grow and be an important pillar of the community."

In his three years as Vice President in Nashville, Fisher helped lead the Sounds to become the top revenue team in all of MiLB. The club shattered every previous revenue record across all ticket revenue verticals multiple years in a row and helped build a strong culture in Nashville that led to hardly any turnover on the sales team since he began the role in 2021.

"I am really excited to have Taylor join the Fisher Cats family. He is a polished sports executive that I am certain will contribute to the continued success of the Fisher Cats," Team President Rick Brenner said. "We're delighted to welcome he and his family back to New England and to the Fisher Cats."

"Taylor's story of returning to his hometown as GM of the Fisher Cats - the team that introduced him to a lifelong love of baseball - is a perfect example of Minor League Baseball's lasting impression on fans," said Gen Gray, Chief Operating Officer of Diamond Baseball Holdings, the owner and operator of the Fisher Cats. "Our clubs and ballparks have a tremendous impact on the community, especially our youngest fans. We're thrilled to welcome Taylor back home to nurture a passion for the sport with the next generation and look forward to the franchise's continued success under his leadership."

Fisher's time in Minor League Baseball began with the Frederick Keys as a Sponsorship Account Manager from 2014 to 2016. Prior to Frederick, Fisher logged two years in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League as a Game Day Intern with the North Shore Navigators in 2013 and General Manager of the Old Orchard Beach Raging Tide in 2014.

Fisher and his wife, Rebecca, who is from New Milford, CT, have a two-year-old daughter, Kennedy and a seven-week-old son, Theodore, along with their boxer/pit mix, Fletcher.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.