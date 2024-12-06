SeaWolves Announce Signature Saturday, Shop with Santa Wolf and Holiday Shopping Hours

December 6, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today their Howliday shopping events at UPMC Park.

SIGNATURE SATURDAY - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., is Signature Saturday where fans can receive a free mystery autographed baseball with a purchase of $75 or more. This deal is available both online and in-store. Autographs include current and former Erie SeaWolves players as well as current Detroit Tigers stars like Riley Greene.

SHOP WITH SANTA WOLF - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

The popular 'Shop with Santa Wolf' event returns on Saturday, December 14 in the UPMC Park Team Store. Erie's favorite mascot C. Wolf will be transformed into Santa Wolf in the Team Store to take photos and enjoy holiday shopping with fans young and old from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

All kids will be treated to a free candy cane and hot chocolate. Customers who spend $50 or more will receive a free SeaWolves Christmas tree ornament, while supplies last.

Paw Pack flexible ticket books will also be available for purchase at the Team Store during the Shop with Santa Wolf event. Each Paw Pack comes with 10 undated tickets that can be used for ANY 2025 regular season home game at UPMC Park. Fans purchasing Paw Packs during the event will receive two additional bonus tickets good for any 2025 regular season home game with each pack purchased.

SECRET SANTA SATURDAY - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Secret Santa Saturday returns on December 21. Fans shopping in-store will select an ornament from our Christmas tree and each ornament contains a secret discount that will be applied to their purchase. Secret discounts range from 25% to 50%.

New items available for the holiday season include Back-to-Back Eastern League Champions and holiday apparel.

The SeaWolves Team Store is located at 831 French St. next the UPMC Park main entry gate. Howliday Team Store hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on select Saturdays (12/7, 12/14 & 12/21) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Team Store is closed on Sundays. Additionally, the final day to guarantee Christmas arrival for online orders is Wednesday, December 18. The online Team Store at SeaWolves.com is open 24 hours a day.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2025 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

