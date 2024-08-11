Campbell, Anthony Homer in 9-8 Win

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (25-12, 61-45) defeated the Altoona Curve (16-23, 45-63) 9-8 on Sunday afternoon in front of the 13th sellout crowd of 7,368 fans at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs won 10 of the 12 games of the homestand.

Roman Anthony mashed his team-leading 15th homer in a multi-hit game to extend an 11-game hit streak. Kristian Campbell crushed his third homer in as many days to extend his league-leading 26-game on-base streak.

Teel put Portland on the board with an RBI single to score Roman Anthony who reached on a double (20) in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the third, Kervin Pichardo hit a two-run homer to put the Curve on top. The Curve continued the scoring by plating four runs in the fourth inning on five singles to extend a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, a two-run double from Tyler Miller (12) cut the Curve lead in half. Campbell crushed his third homer in as many days and seventh with Portland in the bottom of the fifth to put Portland within two.

Portland tied the game after a pair of bases-loaded walks from Phillip Sikes and Miller before a two-run single from Ahbram Liendo put Portland back on top, 6-8.

Altoona scored a pair in the top of the eighth after a solo homer from Jase Bowen along with an RBI double from Kervin Pichardo.

Anthony came to the plate and crushed his team-best 15th homer to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning to put Portland back on top, 9-8.

RHP Zach Bryant (2-1, 5.40 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking one. RHP Jack Carey (4-2, 3.57 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the Binghamton RumblePonies for a six-game series beginning on August 13th, 2024. The two teams will begin the series with a doubleheader on Tuesday. Game one is slated for 5:35pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

