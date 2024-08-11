Three-Run Eighth Ends Baysox Win Streak on Sunday

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, saw their season-best five game win streak end on Sunday against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, in a 5-4 loss on Sunday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (18-21, 50-57) scored three runs in the first two innings against Harrisburg starting right-hander Chase Solesky. Samuel Basallo lined an RBI single in the first inning three batters in before Dylan Beavers laced a two-run single in the second.

Basallo is batting .432 in the month of August and his 102 hits on the season is tied for the second-most in the Eastern League.

Starting right-hander Patrick Reilly made his first Double-A start and pitched three scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the fourth. He allowed two unearned runs after two errors. Yohandy Morales singled home Harrisburg's (13-26, 51-57) first run of the game before CJ Stubbs scored from third on a wild pitch from Reilly.

The Orioles No. 15 prospect finished the day going four innings, allowing two runs on three hits over four strikeouts and one walk in a no decision.

Donta' Williams added a fourth Baysox run in the sixth inning with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2. The 25-year-old recorded a game-high three hits and went 7-for-14 in the series.

Right-handed reliever Ryan Long (L, 0-6) threw three perfect innings of relief, but the Senators took the lead against him in the eighth. After a third Baysox error of the game to begin the inning and a double by Cody Wilson, JT Arruda made it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly before Daylen Lile tied the score at four with an RBI single in an at-bat that lasted 13 pitches. Andrew Pinckney drove home Lile from first with a go-ahead double to right-center to give Harrisburg its first lead at 5-4.

Harrisburg right-hander Holden Powell (W, 3-6) collected the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief and right-hander Daison Acosta (S, 2) picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Baysox offense grounded into inning-ending double plays in the eighth and ninth innings to end the game.

The Baysox begin a six-game road trip against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Tuesday, August 13 at 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25 against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

