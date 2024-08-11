Akron Walks off Fightin Phils in Series Finale

(Akron, OH) - The Akron RubberDucks (26-13; 63-45) walked it off over the Reading Fightin Phils (15-24; 46-61) on Sunday afternoon. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Dayan Frias hit an RBI single to drive in the game-winning run. With the win, Akron earns the series win, 4-2.

The game quickly became a pitcher's duel between Eiberson Castellano and Parker Messick. Castellanos tossed five scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked two, and struck out five. Since his call-up to Reading on July 16, Castellano is 1-1 with a 2.14 ERA allowing five earned runs and 22 strikeouts. Messick matched Castellanos with a strong outing on the mound for Akron. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked one, and struck out six.

The game remained scoreless until the seventh inning, as the Fightin Phils struck first. With runners on the corners, Magnus Ellerts threw a wild pitch, which allowed Gabriel Rincones Jr. to score. The RubberDucks tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, as Yordys Valdez hit a solo home run, his third of the season.

Andrew Schultz took the mound in the bottom of the ninth, looking for a scoreless frame to send the game to extra innings. After walking three straight batters to load the bases, Frias hit an RBI single to give the RubberDucks the 2-1 victory. Bradley Hanner earned the win (8-3), while Schultz suffered the loss (1-2).

