Frias the Hero in Akron's 2-1 Walk-Off Win
August 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Dayan Frias' walk-off single in the ninth lifted the Akron RubberDucks to the 2-1 win and series win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.
Turning Point
The RubberDucks found themselves looking for another Sunday walk-off in the bottom of the ninth. Aaron Bracho, Milan Tolentino and Kody Huff each worked walks to open the inning and load the bases. Frias then lifted a soft liner down the line in right to give the RubberDucks the 2-1 win.
Mound Presence
Parker Messick was lights out for the RubberDucks in his start on Sunday. The left-hander did not allow a hit until the fifth, which marked the third and final Reading batter to reach against him in the game. In total, Messick tossed six scoreless innings while striking out six. Magnus Ellerts allowed a run and struck out three over an inning pitched. Zane Morehouse worked around a walk and hit batter to toss a scoreless eighth. Bradley Hanner struck out the side in the top of the ninth.
Duck Tales
Akron was held in check on offense for most of the game. The RubberDucks opened the game getting two on but stranded those runners at second and third. Yordys Valdes got Akron on the board in the bottom of the eighth when he launched a one-out home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace to tie the game 1-1.
Notebook
The walk-off win was Akron's 10th walk-off of the season and sixth such win on a Sunday...The RubberDucks improve to 4-0-0 in home second half series...Messick has struck out 22 Reading batters over 17 innings in three starts against Fightin Phils this season...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 4,541.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will have Monday off before opening a six-game series in Erie against the SeaWolves on Tuesday, August 13 at 6:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
