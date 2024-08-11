Squirrels Drop Finale against Goats for Series Split

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind in the first inning and lost to the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (50-58, 16-23) split the six-game home series against the Yard Goats (61-45, 23-15).

The Yard Goats struck for three runs in the top of the first inning against Flying Squirrels starter Jack Choate (Loss, 0-1), who threw 40 pitches in the frame. Juan Guerrero opened the scoring with a two-run single and AJ Lewis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to open a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Guerrero scored on a wild pitch to extend Hartford's lead to 4-0.

Sterlin Thompson drove a two-out, RBI single in the top of the fourth to push the Yard Goats' lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Matt Higgins led off with Richmond's first hit of the game and later scored on a two-out single by Ismael Munguia.

Kyle Datres brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth to push the Hartford lead to 6-1.

Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc threw 4.2 innings and allowed one run. Reliever Luis Peralta (Win, 3-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out.

Richmond reliever Nick Garcia pitched two scoreless frames and struck out three batters. Mat Olsen pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Senators on Tuesday night at FNB Field. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (3-2, 2.85) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Harrisburg.

