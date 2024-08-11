Rudick Rockets Go-Ahead Three-Run Homer in Extras, Binghamton Wins Series Finale in Somerset

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - In a tie game in the 10th inning, Matt Rudick belted a go-ahead three-run home run to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-16, 56-48) to a 6-4 victory over the Somerset Patriots (21-17, 53-52) in the series finale on Sunday.

Wyatt Young was the automatic runner on second base to start the top of the 10th inning. With Young at second, Alex Ramírez hit an infield single to put runners at the corners. Rudick followed with a three-run blast to right field off Eric Reyzelman (1-1) for his fifth homer of the season.

It was Rudick's second plate appearance of the game, as he came in as a defensive replacement for New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte. Marte began a rehab assignment with Binghamton and played right field for six innings, while going 0-for-2 with a walk at the plate.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Cam Robinson (2-1) came out for his second inning of work. Robinson allowed the automatic runner to score on an RBI single from Spencer Jones that cut Binghamton's lead to 6-4. Robinson struck out Tyler Hardman, who represented the potential-winning run, to end the game and earn the win.

Binghamton got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ramírez led off with a single and Ryan Clifford later hit a one-out single. After a double steal, Jeremiah Jackson hit a two-run single that made it 2-0. Later in the frame, Mateo Gil hit an RBI single that scored Jackson and made it 3-0.

Somerset chipped away to tie the game. Jones hit a leadoff solo home run in the first inning that cut the deficit to 3-1. Jesus Rodriguez hit a solo shot in the fourth that made it 3-2. Alexander Vargas hit a game-tying RBI triple with two outs in the seventh inning that made it 3-3.

Luis Moreno started the game for Binghamton and struck out six batters over 6.2 innings, while allowing three runs. Moreno came up one out shy of tying his career high of seven innings.

Daniel Juarez, Joshua Cornielly, and Robinson did not allow an earned run in 3.1 frames in relief.

The Rumble Ponies open a seven-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium with a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton improved to 7-5 in extra innings this season...Rudick's three-run home run marked his seventh multi-RBI game of the season...Ramírez recorded his 20th multi-hit game and recorded his Eastern League-leading 32nd stolen base...Gil recorded his first multi-hit game with Binghamton this season...Jackson recorded his 13th multi-RBI game and leads the team with 46 runs batted in...The Ponies won four of the five games in this series...Binghamton improved to 16-4 on the road in the second half.

