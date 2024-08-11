Pichardo Drives in Five in Sunday Defeat

PORTLAND, Maine - Kervin Pichardo recorded a season-high five RBI for Altoona on Sunday afternoon, but the Portland Sea Dogs rallied from behind to defat the Curve, 9-8, at Hadlock Field.

Altoona built a 6-1 lead after the top of the fourth inning thanks to a four-run frame. Jackson Glenn and Matt Fraizer each had RBI-singles in the inning before Pichardo brought home two more with a single to left. Pichardo swatted a two-run homer in the third inning to help Altoona build the early lead. Pichardo recorded the third 5-RBI game of his career on Sunday afternoon, a season-high by a Curve batter this season.

Portland took an 8-6 lead after seven innings, rallying for two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and four in the seventh. Dominic Perachi allowed three runs on four hits in 3.1 innings on the start. Eddy Yean allowed a run in 2.2 innings of relief before Cy Nielson allowed all four runs in the seventh.

The Curve rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning when Pichardo doubled down the left field line to score Fraizer. Jase Bowen homered to start out the inning, his fifth home run of the season. However, Roman Anthony homered on the first pitch thrown by Jack Carey in the bottom of the frame to give Portland the lead and eventual 9-8 win.

Altoona heads back to PNG Field to begin a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start the series opener for the Curve.

