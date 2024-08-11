Jones, Rodriguez Go Yard As Patriots Drop Series Finale To Rumble Ponies

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-4 in ten innings on Sunday night at TD Bank Ballpark in their series finale before a crowd of 7,917. The Patriots are 10-10 since the All-Star break, with all ten losses coming by three runs or less. Somerset has homered in 11 of their last 12 games.

LHP Ben Shields (4.1 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 7 K) did not factor into a decision in his sixth Double-A start. Shields allowed all 4 H and all 3 R in the first inning, before firing 3.1 shutout IP with 7 K to conclude his outing. Since the start of June, Shields has pitched to a 2.30 ERA over 11 starts between Somerset and High-A Hudson with 74 K in 58.2 IP. Shields has struck out 7+ in four of his last five starts.

C Jose Trevino (0-for-1, BB) played five innings at catcher in his first game of MLB rehab assignment.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) led off the first inning by lacing a first pitch opposite field homer at 105 MPH off the bat, his 14th of the season. Jones's 14 HR this season are T-5th most in the Yankees farm system. Over his last 12 games, the Yankees No. 2 prospect is hitting .364/.453/.659 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, and 7 R. Since the start of June, Jones leads the Eastern League in XBH (27) and TB (110) while ranking among league leaders with 11 HR (3rd), 44 RBI (3rd), and 59 H (3rd). Jones has reached base in 13 of his last 14 contests. Sunday marked Jones's 24th multi-hit game this season and 14th multi-RBI game.

3B Jesus Rodriguez (3-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB) lifted a solo homer in the 4th inning as part of a three-hit day. Rodriguez has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games. Rodriguez's three hits marked a Double-A high and his fourth multi-hit game with Somerset. Rodriguez's 9 HR this season in 73 games between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley match his career high set in 109 games in 2023.

