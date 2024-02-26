Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 19
February 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-3-0-0 for the nineteenth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers visited the Orlando Solar Bears for one game and the Florida Everblades for three. They won 4-2 on Monday against Orlando before falling 3-1 on Wednesday, 3-1 on Friday, and 5-3 on Saturday against the Everblades.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Monday, February 19 at Orlando Solar Bears | 4-2 W
The Railers came out of the gate on fire with three goals in the first period. Anthony Callin (1-0-1) opened up the scoring with a quick short-sided goal midway through the period. The Railers would also have two goals scored in a span of 1:04 with goals from Artyom Kulakov (1-1-2) and Keeghan Howdeshell (1-0-1). The Solar Bears would go on to score the next two goals. One coming from forward Luke Boka (1-0-1) off of a redirect and Darik Angeli (1-0-1) from the top of the left circle with the goalie pulled. Railers forward Jack Quinlivan (1-0-1) closed out the game with an empty netter and sealed the win for the Railers and goaltender John Muse.
Wednesday, February 21 at Florida Everblades | 3-1 L
The Everblades worked their way onto the scoresheet first thanks to a redirect from Sean Josling (1-1-2) to put Florida up heading into the second. After a quiet start to the Worcester second, the Railers tied it up on the power play thanks to Jake Pivonka's (1-0-1) one-timer. Florida responded just 68 seconds later as Joe Pendenza (1-1-2) finished off the puck backdoor to put the Everblades ahead going into the third. Oliver Chau (1-2-3) slapped a loose puck home on the power play early in the third to give the game its final score of 3-1.
Friday, February 23 at Florida Everblades | 3-1 L
Worcester hopped on the board early in the first when Trevor Cosgrove (1-0-1) shot the puck from beneath the goal line, off the helmet of David Tendeck, and in. Florida tied it late in the first as Evan Boucher (1-0-1) ripped a shot past Muse from the slot. The Everblades grabbed the lead late in the second off a power play goal from Cam Darcy (1-0-1) before Joe Pendenza (1-1-2) scored an empty netter in the third to give Florida the 3-1 win.
Saturday, February 24 at Florida Everblades | 5-3 L
The Everblades opened the scoring with goals from Sean Josling (1-2-3) and Joe Pendenza (1-1-2) just 2:43 apart to grab a 2-0 lead. Worcester responded 27 seconds later as Jack Quinlivan (1-0-1) wrapped a backhander behind the net past Johnson to make it 2-1 going into the second. Worcester kept the pressure on the Everblades in the second as they added on two more from Zsombor Garat (1-1-2) and Andrei Bakanov (1-0-1) to take their first lead of the night going into the third at 3-2. Florida took the lead in the third thanks to goals from Will Reilly (1-0-1), Mark Senden (1-0-1) and an empty netter from Brett Davis (1-0-1) to take the game 5-3.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Saturday, March 2 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 7:05 p.m. EST
Sunday, March 3 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3:05 p.m. EST
INDIVIDUAL NOTES:
Zsombor Garat recorded his first multipoint game of the season & his first professional North American goal on Saturday.
Ashton Calder is tied for 10th among ECHL rookies in points with 40 (15g-25a).
Anthony Callin is fifth among ECHL rookies in shots at 141.
Jake Pivonka is fourth among ECHL rookies in shooting percentage at 19.7 (14/71).
Trevor Cosgrove is tied for 17th among ECHL defensemen in points (6g-21a).
TEAM NOTES:
Worcester is now 22-23-4-2 on the season.
The Railers have the 10th best road penalty kill in the ECHL at 82.5%.
Worcester is outshooting their opponents 538-493 in the third period.
The Railers are 10-2-1-0 when leading after the first period.
Worcester is 18-6-0-1 when allowing three goals or fewer.
Images from this story
|
Worcester Railers take on the Florida Everblades
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2024
- Tulsa's McLaughlin Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Blake McLaughlin Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Announce Inaugural City Challenge for April 6 Game - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Melds, Converges on Newfoundland this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 19 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 26 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 19: February 26, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.