Stingrays Weekly Report - February 26

February 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defend their goal

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defend their goal(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays won at home last week before dropping back-to-back games on the road to the Norfolk Admirals. With 65 points, the Stingrays are in third place in the South Division. All three matchups on the schedule for this week will take place at home against the Florida Everblades, who sit just one spot below the Stingrays in the South Division Standings with 63 points. Austin Magera, the team's leading scorer, has been released from his professional tryout contract with Syracuse Crunch and has rejoined the Stingrays.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 31-19-2-1 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 21 vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 3-1 W

The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 3-1 on Wednesday morning. Mitchell Gibson made 25 saves on 26 shots in the early morning victory. Three different Stingrays tallied goals for South Carolina, and Kevin O'Neil recorded two assists.

Friday, February 23 at Norfolk Admirals | 3-2 L

The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 3-2 decision against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night. Benton Maass and Ryan Leibold scored for the Stingrays, and Mitchell Gibson made 20 saves.

Saturday, February 24 at Norfolk Admirals | 2-1 L

The South Carolina Stingrays fell 2-1 to the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night. Ivan Lodnia scored for the Rays, and Mitchell Gibson made 21 stops in the loss.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 1 vs. Florida Everblades | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Everblades | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, March 3 vs. Florida Everblades | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (21)

Assists: Austin Magera (33)

Points: Austin Magera (54)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+19)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (103)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (8)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (17)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.27)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.910)

WHO'S HOT: Ivan Lodnia has scored a goal in three of his last four games. He is on a four-game point streak (five points).

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Stingrays are 24-5 when scoring first this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.