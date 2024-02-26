Heartlanders Announce Inaugural City Challenge for April 6 Game

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, will bring together the cities of Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty, Solon and Tiffin for the first-ever "Heartlanders City Challenge", a competition between each city to bring as many of their residents possible to the Iowa Heartlanders game on Saturday, April 6 at 6:05 p.m. as the Heartlanders host the Toledo Walleye at Xtream Arena.

The Heartlanders have pledged to make a $1,000 donation to the Parks and Recreation Department of the city who brings the highest percentage of their population to the April 6 game.

The Heartlanders will offer $15 premium seats (a savings of up to $10/ticket) for the game for those that utilize the ticket links below to represent your city.

Coralville residents: https://fevo-enterprise.com/ih24coralville

Iowa City residents: https://fevo-enterprise.com/ih24iowacity

North Liberty residents: https://fevo-enterprise.com/ih24northliberty

Solon residents: https://fevo-enterprise.com/ih24solon

Tiffin residents: https://fevo-enterprise.com/ih24tiffin

Heartlanders President Matt Getz: "The Iowa Heartlanders are incredibly excited about this challenge. We have many great fans already, but this is an opportunity to help others realize there is a Heartlander fan inside them that they didn't know existed. Whether you've been meaning to get to a Heartlanders game or haven't considered attending because you 'aren't a hockey person', this is the perfect opportunity to give the Iowa Heartlanders a try. What better reason than the chance to earn $1,000 to positively impact your city's future?

"If this goes well, we have the hope it will become an annual event that everyone in Johnson County looks forward to. We're so grateful to have partners in our local city offices and parks and recreation departments that are willing to support the Iowa Heartlanders by not only engaging in this challenge, but in helping us promote it. We're blessed to belong to such amazing communities and are excited to be able to use proceeds from the challenge to give back in a meaningful way."

The Heartlanders also encourage residents of these cities to promote the event to their friends and on social media.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.

ECHL Stories from February 26, 2024

