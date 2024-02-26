Tulsa's McLaughlin Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake McLaughlin of the Tulsa Oilers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 19-25.

McLaughlin scored four goals and added four assists for eight points in three games against Idaho last week.

The 24-year-old had an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss on Friday, tied ECHL season-highs with four goals and six points in a 10-4 win on Saturday and added an assist in a 4-2 loss on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Anaheim, McLaughlin has 14 points (6g-8a) in nine games with the Oilers while adding two assists in 22 games with San Diego of the American Hockey League.

A native of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, McLaughlin has recorded 48 points (20g-28a) in 52 career ECHL games with Tulsa and three points (1g-2a) in 53 career AHL games with San Diego.

Prior to turning pro, McLaughlin tallied 105 points (38g-67a) in 142 career games at the University of Minnesota and 54 points (23g-31a) in 65 career games with Chicago of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Blake McLaughlin, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

