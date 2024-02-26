Thunder Weekly, February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrate following a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrate following a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita traveled east last week to play the Central Division. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, February 21

Wichita at Iowa, 5-4 W

Friday, February 23

Wichita at Indy, 4-1 W

Saturday, February 24

Wichita at Indy, 4-3, W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, March 1

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:35 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Saturday, March 2

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Star Wars Night. Buy Four Pack.

Sunday, March 3

Wichita at Allen, 2:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:40 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-12-2-0

AWAY: 7-14-5-0

OVERALL: 19-26-7-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 5-0-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 45 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 22

Assists: Watts, 30

Points: Dickman, 51

+/-: Kuzmeski, +12

PIM: Masella, 99

NEW HIGHS - Wichita set a few new season-highs over the weekend. The Thunder extended their winning streak to five games, earned their fourth-straight road victory and snapped a five-game skid of games decided in overtime with a win on Saturday against Indy. Each of these feats are new season-highs.

POWER - Jay Dickman has assists and points in six-straight games (4g, 8a). He had two points in four-straight during that stretch. Dickman is tied for first in power play goals with 12. He needs 10 points to equal his career high.

FIRSTS - Lleyton Moore recorded his first overtime game-winner of his career on Saturday night, which is also the first game-winner as well. Moore has points in three-straight (1g, 4a).

FIVE - Bradley Marek has been productive since coming back from San Jose. He has points in five-straight (4g, 3a). Marek registered his first power play goal since October 21 and third of the season on Saturday night.

WALK IT OUT - Kobe Walker has been a solid addition since joining the team. He has points in four-straight games (3g, 2a). Walker also netted his first multi-point outing and game-winner of his career on Friday night.

WATTAGE - Brayden Watts has been filling up the stat sheet in the assist department. He has helpers in five of his last six games and points in three-straight (1g, 3a). Watts snapped a scoring slump as well, recording his first marker on Friday night since January 7.

IMPACT - Mitchell Russell and Quinn Preston have made a big impact since returning to Wichita. Russell has goals in back-to-back games and three points over that stretch. Preston has assists in five-straight (6a). Both players have 11 points in 16 games this year.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 17-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-23-5.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has won three-straight starts while Beck Warm has won his last two...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 8-0-2 against the Central Division...Wichita has scored four or more goals in five-straight games...Wichita is 9-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-3 when leading after two...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.