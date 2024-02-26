Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears won two out of three games at home this week, falling to the Jacksonville Icemen but winning back-to-back games against the Atlanta Gladiators. Now, the Solar Bears ready for a three-game weekend against the Icemen.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 1, 8pm, vs. Jacksonville - Craft Beer Fest & Pickleball Night

Saturday, March 2, 7pm at Jacksonville

Sunday, March 3, 3pm at Jacksonville

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 26-18-6-2 (.577)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-4-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low, Jesse Jacques - 35 points

MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 17 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 24 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 91 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Alex Frye - +11

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, February 23 vs. Jacksonville: 3-0 L

Former Solar Bears goaltender Joe Murdaca earned a 32-save shutout for the Jacksonville Icemen Friday night at Kia Center. Olivier Nadeau and Garrett Van Wyhe (2) scored for the Icemen. The Solar Bears were shutout for the first time since Nov. 11, 2023. Tyler Bird became the Solar Bears all-time games played leader with his 267th game played.

Saturday, February 24 vs. Atlanta: 1-0 W

The Solar Bears fought back the next night, getting a 33-save shutout performance from goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick for his first win in a Solar Bears uniform. Aaron Luchuk tallied the only goal of the game at 8:04 of the third period.

Sunday, February 25 vs. Atlanta: 3-1 W

The Solar Bears opened the scoring with a power play goal from Mitchell Hoelscher for his 10th goal of the season on the man advantage, the third most in a single-season in Solar Bears history. Aaron Luchuk's second period goal was his 11th goal of the season and the eventual game-winning goal as Brandon Halverson made 41 saves in the victory.

BITES:

Evan Fitzpatrick earned his first ECHL shutout since the 2021-22 season on Saturday night with a 1-0 victory.

The Solar Bears had their second largest crowd of the season on Saturday night (10,021) and set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for most people wearing Aloha Shirts at an event (1,254).

The Solar Bears are 19-3-2-0 when scoring first this season.

Mitchell Hoelscher scored his 10th power play goal of the season Sunday, passing Joe Perry (2016-17) for third most in a single-season in Solar Bears history.

Tyler Bird played in his 267th game as a Solar Bear on Friday, passing Michael Brodzinski as the Solar Bears all-time games played leader.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 36 GP, 17-13-3, .911%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 28 GP, 12-12-3, .894%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 58 GP, 18g-28a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 30 GP, 2g-1a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 4 GP, 3-0-1, .925%

