Walleye Weekly No. 19: February 26, 2024

Overall Record: 29-12-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 23 vs. Maine (5-3 Win)

February 24 vs. Maine (6-4 Loss)

February 25 vs. Fort Wayne (3-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 1 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 2 vs. Iowa (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 3 vs. Iowa (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend woes: The Walleye claimed victory over the Maine Mariners on Friday night, before dropping the rematch with Maine on Saturday and dropping a tough contest on Sunday to Fort Wayne to close out the weekend. The Walleye closed February with a record of 4-3-3, claiming 11 of 20 points in the month.

Hawk flying high: Forward Brandon Hawkins has been the talk of the town as of late. Hawkins is riding an eight-game point streak with 13 points (8G, 5A) and has scored eleven goals over his last eleven games. Hawkins earned ECHL Player of the Week honors last week, and backed up the accolade by extending his point streak through the weekend with four points (2G, 2A) in three games. After all that, Hawkins continues to climb the Walleye all-time ranks on a nightly basis. Hawkins' hot stretch has closed some ground on second place in both franchise goals and points as Evan Rankin's numbers are within reach.

OC dropping dimes: Forward Orrin Centazzo has been riding a hot stretch, collecting eight points (2G, 6A) during his point streak and 14 points (2G, 12A) over his last ten games. Centazzo's assist numbers of late coincide with the run that Brandon Hawkins has been on, as Centazzo has assisted on five of Hawk's eight goals during his seven-game streak, and eight of his eleven goals over the last ten games. He has also had two games with three assists over the ten-game stretch.

Saw-ing the competition: Forward Riley Sawchuk has strung together a solid stretch of games, riding a four-game point streak with seven points (2G, 5A). Sawchuk had a strong February, tallying 12 points (4G, 8A) over the ten games in the month.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Riley Sawchuk (2G, 4A; +2)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-1-0, 2.63 GAA, .885 SVP)

