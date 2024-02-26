ECHL Transactions - February 26
February 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 26, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Darian Skeoch, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Cincinnati:
Add Jacob Durham, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Kieran Craig, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nathan Staios, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete Cole Moberg, D loaned to Syracuse
Jacksonville:
Add Christopher Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Damien Giroux, F recalled by Rochester
Kansas City:
Delete Tucker Robertson, F recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle
Orlando:
Delete Tanner Dickinson, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Delete Mitchell Hoelscher, F recalled by Springfield
South Carolina:
Add Austin Magera, F returned from loan to Syracuse
Toledo:
Add Matt Anderson, D returned from loan to Toronto (AHL) [2/25]
Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve [2/25]
Utah:
Add Will Cranley, G activated from reserve
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Arvid Holm, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Worcester:
Delete Ashton Calder, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
