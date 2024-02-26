ECHL Transactions - February 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 26, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Darian Skeoch, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Cincinnati:

Add Jacob Durham, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Kieran Craig, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nathan Staios, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete Cole Moberg, D loaned to Syracuse

Jacksonville:

Add Christopher Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Damien Giroux, F recalled by Rochester

Kansas City:

Delete Tucker Robertson, F recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle

Orlando:

Delete Tanner Dickinson, F recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Delete Mitchell Hoelscher, F recalled by Springfield

South Carolina:

Add Austin Magera, F returned from loan to Syracuse

Toledo:

Add Matt Anderson, D returned from loan to Toronto (AHL) [2/25]

Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve [2/25]

Utah:

Add Will Cranley, G activated from reserve

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Arvid Holm, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Worcester:

Delete Ashton Calder, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

