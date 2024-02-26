Komets Take Down Wheeling and Toledo; Trine University Report Card Night this Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets snapped a four-game winless streak with a road win at Wheeling on Friday, followed by a victory over Central Division-leading Toledo on Sunday. With 19 games remaining in the regular season, the Komets are tied for fourth in the division. The team returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Trine University Report Card Night versus Wheeling this Saturday.

Last Week's Results

Fri. 2/23 at Wheeling FW 5 - WHL 3 W

Sun. 2/25 at Toledo FW 3 - TOL 2 W

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets traveled to Wheeling for the first time this season and handed the Nailers a 5-3 defeat. After the Nailers scored the match's first two goals, the Komets stormed back with three unanswered goals from Marc-Antoine Pepin, Jack Dugan, and Alexis D'Aoust to give the Komets the lead in the second period. Wheeling's Sebastian Dirven netted a game-tying goal late in the second to make the game 3-3 after two periods. In the third, Ethen de Jong netted a power play goal to return the lead to the Komets. Nolan Volcan added an empty net goal to solidify the win at 19:36 of the final frame. Tyler Parks picked up his 16th win, making 25 saves.

After a scoreless first period in Toledo, the Komets scored twice in the second period. Xavier Cormier netted his ninth of the season at :55, and Griffen Fox scored his first professional goal at 15:13 to give the Komets a 2-0 lead. The Walleye rallied as Matt Anderson scored at 16:30, followed by Riley McCourt scoring at 18:44. In the third, Nolan Volcan put the Komets up for good with his 14th goal of the season at 5:18 to make the final score 3-2. Ryan Fanti took home the win with 28 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 3 games, Chiasson (1g, 2a), 2 games, Dugan (1g, 2a), 2 games, Volcan (2g), 2 games, D'Aoust (1g, 1a)

Goals: 2 games, Volcan (2g)

Assists: 2 games, Chiasson (2a)

Road Points: 9 games, Dugan (5g, 8a), 2 games, Chiasson (2a), 2 games, Volcan (2g), 2 games, D'Aoust (1g, 1a)

Road Goals: 2 games, Volcan (2g)

Road Assists: 2 games, Chiasson (2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 57, Dugan (15g, 42a)

Goals: 20, Linden

Assists: 42, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 7, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 2, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 5, D'Aoust

Shots: 181, D'Aoust

PIM: 131, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +20, Bernard

Home Points: 22, Dugan (4g, 18a)

Home Goals: 10, Linden

Home Assists: 18, Dugan

Road Points: 33, Dugan (9g, 24a)

Road Goals: 10, Linden

Road Assists: 24, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 31, Parks

Wins: 16, Parks

Saves: 868, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.52, Fanti

Save percentage: .920, Brochu

Shutouts: 1, Parks, Brochu, Fanti

Special K's - The Komets scored one power-play goal on six chances while killing off all five short-handed situations.

Next week - The Komets will Travel to Toledo on Friday before hosting Wheeling on Saturday and Indy on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The Komets remain undefeated against Wheeling this season (3-0). Shawn Szydlowski is one game away from tying Robbie Laird for 10th all-time in regular season games played (220). The 18 shots on goal registered by the Komets on Sunday were the fewest in a game this season. Tyler Parks is third in the league with 868 saves. The Komets are 24-6-2 when scoring three goals or more.

Upcoming Promotions

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Trine University Report Card Night versus Wheeling, any student with an A or A-Equivalent can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of Trine University! Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to receive a FREE TICKET TO THIS GAME!

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Meijer Family Night versus Indy, visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $54. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game. Season Ticket Exchange Night presented by OmniSource, season ticket holders can redeem unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game. Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

