Solar Bears Announce Multiple Transactions

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, have announced the following transactions on February 26.

St. Louis Blues have reassigned forward Tanner Dickinson to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Springfield Thunderbirds have recalled forward Mitchell Hoelscher from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Additionally, the Syracuse Crunch recalled defenseman Zachary Massicotte on Feb. 24.

Hoelscher, 24, leads the Solar Bears in goals (23), assists (24), points (47) and power play goals (10) in 52 games this season. The Waterloo, Ontario native has appeared in 69 AHL games over three seasons for Belleville and Springfield, scoring 18 points (9g-9a).

Prior to his professional career, Hoelscher played four seasons of major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the Ottawa 67's from 2016-2020, scoring 146 points (56g-90a) in 203 regular season games. Hoelscher also tallied 15 playoff points in 23 career playoff games, and was a part of the 2018-19 67's team that was the Eastern Conference Champions.

The 6-foot, 172-pound forward was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round, 172nd overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Dickinson, 21, has 26 points (8g-18a) in 45 games this season for the Solar Bears. The Perrysburg, Ohio native appeared in two games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, scoring one goal. Dickinson has appeared in five AHL games over his pro career, with Springfield and Utica.

Prior to his professional career, Dickinson scored 87 points (27g-60a) in 99 career OHL games with the Soo Greyhounds. He also appeared in eight United States Hockey League games with Green Bay prior to his OHL tenure.

Dickinson was selected by the Blues in the fourth round, 119th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 26 ECHL games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goal and six assists. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound rearguard has also played in 13 AHL games for the Syracuse Crunch, tallying one assist this season.

During the 2022-23 season, Massicotte appeared in 57 games for the Allen Americans, scoring 19 points (6g-13a) The Shawinigan, Quebec native also appeared in four AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Prior to his professional career, Massicotte played 220 games in the QMJHL, scoring 70 points (16g-54a). During the 2021-22 season, Massicotte won the QMJHL Championship and appeared in the CHL Memorial Cup for the Shawinigan Cataractes.

